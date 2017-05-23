Challenge actions that are detrimental

I am asking Sen. Thad Cochran, Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. Steven Palazzo to please be your own persons. Do not join the chorus singing the “CEO of the United States” anthem. The president is not the “CEO” of the U.S.
As you, better than most, are well aware, we are a Constitutional Republic, not a Trump enterprise. The president does not have free rein to do as he pleases in regard to the welfare of this nation. He cannot, for example, “hire and fire” whomever he pleases whenever he pleases. You must approve many of the people hired. You also have the legislative capability — and obligation — to challenge actions of the president that are detrimental to the Republic.
So please don’t hesitate to let your Mississippi backbone show and challenge the president and his staff when appropriate.
Lee W. Flint
Lucedale
