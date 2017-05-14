Letters to the Editor

May 14, 2017 5:00 AM

Hazardous-waste collection is a valuable service

On May 6, I went to the hazardous-waste collection at Mississippi Power in Gulfport. It was fast, easy and well-organized. There were maybe 40 vehicles ahead of me but I was in and out in 20 minutes. I drove from spot to spot while the volunteers unloaded stuff from my truck bed.

I had been saving stuff for years that I knew should not be put in the trash: used oil, old garden chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs, dead batteries and electronic junk. It was a relief to get rid of it in a responsible way.

Thank you to Mississippi Power and the volunteers who gave up most of their Saturday for providing this valuable public service.

Harold Preble

Diamondhead

