Americans are greatly deceived

The people of this country have had three great deceptions forced upon them.
The first was Charles Darwin, “the origin of the species.” The theory that man evolved from primordial swamp water. For decades, scientists have been trying to find a fossil link that would prove his theory. Now with the development of molecular biology we find the individual cell is a complete functioning unit. It points directly to a grand creation by a grand creator.
The second deception is that of man-made climate change. Just as man was the high point in God’s creation story, so is the structure of atmosphere that envelops this planet the high point in establishing an atmosphere that will continually sustain life on this planet. We also know God has control of weather conditions on this planet and has used weather to bring judgment on his wayward people.
The third deception is what we call health-care reform. In the 1980s, a Democratic senator made the statement that since the Constitution guarantees free legal representation it should also guarantee free medical treatment. What a great way to enslave the masses. If you want to control the people, control their health care. As soon as the government became involved it was no longer insurance but became an entitlement. When they decided to add coverage for pre-existing conditions it ceased to be insurance but immediately became an entitlement. All pretense of health-care reform was gone.
Stuart Beardslee
Moss Point
Comments