Environmentalists differ, too

I’m a longtime member of various environmental groups and have been active in environmental protection for many years. Readers recognize me for my letters in support of environmental stewardship.
Within our movement, we are not homogeneous in our opinions about how to proceed with fostering wise stewardship of this environment called Earth. Some of us take a soft, gentle approach to persuading the right to accept our stance. Others, like me, believe the right has had plenty of time to come to its senses.
The right would rather deny the science, and spread propaganda about the science and the scientists. They’d rather deny the obvious evidence about the damage being done by industrial pollution.
One of our hardest-working members told me I’m upset with the Trump environmental stance because it “gores our sacred cow.” What nonsense. The right supports great harm to our planet, and even cows know it.
I will vote for any candidate who promises to roll back Trump’s rollback. I will support any candidate who promises to undo every environmental misstep Trump has taken. I will not apologize for this. Trumpism will not last. Denialism will not last. “He who laughs last, laughs best.”
John Kunellis
Diamondhead
Comments