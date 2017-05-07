Audit reveals disregard for job

An audit has found irregularities and wrongdoing within our Mississippi Department of Education. Shocker!
Why is it otherwise responsible, competent people hired and entrusted to do a job for the people, for the children, for their state, reach a point of either stupidity, greed or outright disregard for the job entrusted to them? Does responsibility and personal pride have an expiration date like milk in the fridge?
Maybe it’s the power that drowns out the inevitable — that their wrongs are going to be found and they will be sent packing in disgrace to the big house and marked for the rest of their lives. Is it really worth a prison uniform and losing your freedom?
Greed and blind stupidity. What a horrible trait. What a horrible fate.
Chris Peterson
Pass Christian
Comments