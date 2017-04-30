Assistance to traveling gentleman was superb

While waiting for our luggage recently at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, we watched helplessly from across the room as an elderly gentleman tripped over suitcases and fell, striking his head on a baggage conveyor.
Almost instantly, a dozen or more fellow travelers ran to help him, rendering first aid to his bleeding head and comforting him. Within one minute, Gulfport police officers and Airport Authority personnel were there, followed shortly by EMS.
To all of you anonymous cood Samaritans and first responders, thank you! You make us proud.
Steve and Debbie Ford
Long Beach
