Danny Guice will be missed

The passing of Danny Guice will be remembered by all who knew him and benefited from his leadership in the Legislature, the mayor’s office and in the court. Danny Guice was a real gentleman in addition to being a strong leader. He worked hard for Biloxi and Harrison County for the benefit of all of us.
As mayor, Danny Guice always showed an abiding love for our city and a strong desire to improve the quality of life for all. Those of us who were here during and after Camille will always remember Mayor Guice’s leadership and hard work as he guided us through the devastation of that terrible storm. In addition to being a strong leader, Danny Guice was a genuinely nice person. He will be missed.
Ron and Ramona Peresich
Biloxi
