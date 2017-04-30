Letters to the Editor

April 30, 2017 4:45 AM

Time is right to adopt new state flag

I concur about the need to adopt a new state flag. The current flag goes back to 1894 and is causing controversy among the citizens of Mississippi. As this is Mississippi’s bicentennial year, it would be the perfect time to change the state flag to the new bicentennial flag. The bicentennial flag is a good-looking flag and it represents the 200 years since Mississippi became the 20th state of the United States in 1817.

There was a vote in 2001 to change the flag but it was defeated because the options were not very good. But this year would be a good year to make the flag change as part of the bicentennial celebration.

Edward Ring

Gulfport

  Comments  

