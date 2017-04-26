Carrubba dedicated to people of Long Beach

I support Leonard Carrubba for mayor of Long Beach for these reasons:
1. He believes in transparent government. At his own expense, he videotaped and placed on local-access channel all Board of Aldermen meetings so we can be informed on what decisions aldermen are making.
2. Leonard believes in economic development that will make Long Beach strong fiscally and culturally for the long term. He supports developing vacant commercial properties while protecting residential neighborhoods from opportunistic speculators out for a quick profit.
3. Leonard has listened to both sides of zoning issues affecting neighborhoods and has voted to protect neighborhood integrity and safety. He is not hesitant to stand up for justice at the risk of losing political capital.
4. Leonard helped co-found the Mississippi Affordable Wind Insurance Coalition, which lobbied our state Legislature to pass a “clarity law” requiring insurance companies to report by ZIP code the amount of money paid in and paid out per policy sold. With data gathered as a result of this law, wind insurance rates may be kept lower and more equitable statewide.
5. Finally, I am voting for Leonard because he is dedicated to the people, culture, education and safety of Long Beach. He has served his family, friends, parish and neighbors for his entire life here. He has been gaining experience in local government for more than a decade. It is time to let him serve at the top level.
Tony Wilder
Long Beach
Comments