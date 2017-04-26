Get involved, residents

It was great to see such a good turnout for the mayoral forum in Long Beach.
I only wish we had this kind of turnout at the two Board of Aldermen meetings a month.
Aldermen meetings are the only true way to see how your elected officials have consistently governed.
Do they put residents first or developers first? Do they have a true vision for Long Beach? Do they govern by the law or loopholes?
We in Ward 2 have had excellent representation by Alderman Bernie Parker and by Alderman-at-large Leonard Carrubba. I have watched them both consistently put the residents and best interests of Long Beach first.
I would encourage Long Beach residents to get involved. They should know their aldermen before they elect them.
Long Beach will only be as great as the residents make it.
Linda Powell
Long Beach
