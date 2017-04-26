Carrubba knows, loves Long Beach

Long Beach is now at a crossroad in its history. We can either continue to move forward or regress. It all depends on leadership.
After a close review of the five mayoral candidates, I believe Leonard Carrubba has the best qualifications to fill that position.
I have known Leonard on a student/teacher relationship since his high school days. I have watched Leonard mature and become an outstanding citizen. He has chosen to be a longtime tax-paying resident of Long Beach, raising his family, and serving as alderman-at-large for two terms.
He is experienced in both state and city growth, having served on the city planning commission. He is honest and very transparent. Leonard knows Long Beach, loves Long Beach and plans his future here. I am pleased to support Leonard Carrubba as the next mayor of Long Beach.
Helen May Watts
Long Beach
