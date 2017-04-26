Letters to the Editor

April 26, 2017 4:45 AM

Carrubba works hard, has integrity

Despite having five candidates in Long Beach’s mayoral field, I think it is clear to see who is working hard for my vote. Leonard Carrubba was out walking in my neighborhood the other day. He is the only candidate who came to me and asked for my vote.

His campaign might be modest compared with those of some of his opponents, but it is characterized by his hard work and integrity. He has seemed to avoid putting his signs on public property, and they are rarely stacked on the same lot.

I never got the impression Leonard is trying to buy my vote or the election. I’m hoping to see the same type of hard work and integrity in City Hall when Leonard is elected mayor.

C.K. Sipler

Long Beach

