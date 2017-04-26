Do more to warn about dangers in Sound

The Sun Herald often prints water-contact advisories.
As seasonal temperatures rise and water heats up, it is imperative the public be aware of the dangers of entering the water of the Sound.
Officials need to post signs and place warnings on all local news media to let the public, including visitors to the Mississippi Coast, know of the danger.
As I traveled U.S. 90 home recently, I noticed lots of children in the water along the advisory area.
I am well aware of the importance of tourists dollars but it’s much more important for those tourists and locals alike to be informed of the health risks.
Thanks, Sun Herald.
Malcolm McBee
Gulfport
