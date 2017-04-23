Budget is cutting civilization out of state

Phillip Gunn, Mississippi House speaker, and Tate Reeves, lieutenant governor, spoke out about the state budget April 16. I wouldn’t call it a budget; it’s more a starvation diet for the residents of this state. Their reasoning for this less-than-adequate budget: They were elected to cut government and lower taxes. If that is true, we really don’t have a gripe.
I and many of you did not vote for this. As a famous jurist once said, “With taxes I buy civilization.” Civilization means roads, bridges, hospitals, public safety, health care and education. This list could go on but I hope you get the point.
In other words, this budget makes great political hay but also makes us less civilized as a state. For you who agree with these actions, then apparently being uncivilized is how you want to be known.
We can’t have it both ways. Either we are going to join the 21st century and care for our state population or continue down the road to being and acting like residents who don’t care to have those things listed above. Those things are not free. We as citizens have to pay for them. I am not endorsing overboard taxes, but I oppose cutting taxes so deeply it jeopardizes the health and well-being of our state.
These politicians claim to represent your wishes and desires. Is that true?
Ray Howze
Gulfport
