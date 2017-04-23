Share MGM Park with American Legion ball

A few years ago, I submitted an idea to the Knight Foundation to revitalize American Legion Baseball in Biloxi, Gulfport and the entire coast of Mississippi.
My investigations indicated possibly 10 teams could be established among American Legion posts on the Coast.
They could compete locally and host regional games at MGM Park. My plan requires seed money for insurance, some coaches, umpires and travel, etc. Most high schools can provide uniforms and equipment.
It would require at least $3,000 for each post to initiate a team, as well as volunteers and a lot of time and commitment by the American Legion posts.
I inquired of the Shuckers coach at that time, who indicated it would be hard to participate, as coaches and players are busy.
My $30,000 proposal was submitted but did not make the cut.
I am sure there are many creative minds in Biloxi who can submit various proposals in 2018 to the Knight Foundation’s 26 Cities Challenge to enhance the cities of Pascagoula, Gautier, Ocean Springs, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis. Nationally, Biloxi is one of the 26 communities eligible. Field availability at MGM Park for the next three months is as follows: May, Shuckers’ usage 11 days, open 20: June, Shuckers’ usage 8, open 22 ; July, Shuckers’ usage 7, open 24.
Richard Eckert Sr.
Ocean Springs
