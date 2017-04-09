Letter tries to make political hay

The initials WWJD (“What would Jesus do?”) are a good guideline to live by, but an April 2 letter by Mr. Charles Boggs tries to use it to make political hay.
I’d say Jesus would provide food and shelter for displaced people in refugee camps in safe zones near where they lived. Jesus wouldn’t break up families; he’d require they take their children with them like responsible parents would do.
And finally, what would Jesus think about the 50 million unborn children being killed in the womb?
If we compare the morality of our political parties, the Republicans are marginally better, but I am still going to remain an independent voter because we should do what Jesus would do.
John Wetzel
Long Beach
