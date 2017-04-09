Let emergency vehicles go first

Is your need to get from point A to point B more important than someone’s life?
Recently, fire engines were screaming south on Veterans Avenue in Biloxi. With all sirens blasting at full volume, they approached U.S. 90 and had to come to a dead stop while drivers kept going through the intersection.
Really? What if it were your house on fire and your family inside?
Those 30 seconds you took from the first responders could easily be the difference between life and death. Ditto for ambulances.
Someone needs to begin a campaign to reward people when they use their smartphones while sitting at a light, and they record the license plate numbers of these drivers. They need to be tracked down and severely fined. It would not take long for things to change.
Stephen Benak
Biloxi
