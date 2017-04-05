Why cross city lines?

According to recent news reports, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes wrote a letter to the Mississippi Gaming Commission opposing the proposed casino development on the south side of U.S. 90 at Veterans Boulevard in Biloxi.
The development would have added much-needed revenue to Biloxi. But the Gaming Commission voted unanimously to reject the strong argument by RW Development and its attorney for a legal gaming site.
Ray Wooldridge and his support staff can and will deliver if given the opportunity. RW Development has already invested many millions of dollars in land acquisition and entertainment attractions near U.S. 90 and Veterans Avenue in Biloxi. Hundreds of millions additionally invested at this site would have produced tax revenue and jobs.
Casino owners and operators know what the market will bear without any interference across city lines.
Let the politics of the Gaming Commission take its course — good or bad.
Bob Usey
Gulfport
