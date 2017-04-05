We appreciate all who helped during tragedy

In light of the recent tragic bus-train accident in Biloxi, much has been said about our first responders and others who helped saved lives.
We, as a group of seniors, would like to weigh in on how this affected our outlook on future trips. Now that we have reached our “golden age,” bus trips enable us to go and do things we can enjoy. For some, this is their only form of travel.
This accident really hit home for us.
We know how lucky we are to have such loving and caring people in our community who risk their own lives to help others.
There are not enough words to say how much we appreciate our firefighters, police, clergy, hospitals, KAFB and everyone else who helped.
It is our prayer that if something like this happens again, we will be lucky enough to have people like you to take care of us.
Thanks for all you do.
Mary Cantrell
D’Iberville
and The Golden Age Club
