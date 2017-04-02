Your private data is not yours

U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo and Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker voted to allow AT&T, C Spire, Cable One and anyone else who provides you with internet service to collect and profit from information about you that they might collect in the course of providing service, which you pay for.
This information could include websites you visit, email addresses you use and people you interact with. Their votes also removed the requirement that the service providers must safeguard that data.
You might say, “So what? Why should I care? Facebook does much the same thing.” You choose to use Facebook, or not. Choice of internet service provider is usually more constrained and they all can tap your private data and sell it, so it doesn’t matter whom you choose, nor will you be told it is happening.
Consider who may find out which websites you visit next time. Someone will be watching and making some money from it, and it isn’t going to be you. How is removing reasonable protection putting “Always Americans First”?
Tom Prodehl
Kiln
