Time for questions and answers

The Christian community believes in and follows Jesus’ teachings in the Bible’s New Testament.
Please provide a yes-or-no answer to these questions. Would Jesus Christ:
a) refuse to take in people dispossessed of their home by war or starvation?
b) eliminate or cut back on food for the elderly who are homebound?
c) break up families by deporting parents of children born here?
d) build a wall to prevent the poor from traveling to manual labor jobs?
And one more question: Do you, I and our Christian neighbors select which of Jesus’ teachings we live by and reject others?
Charles A. Boggs
Long Beach
