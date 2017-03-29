It’s true, you know

I have been noticing a lot of people like to constantly say, “You know,” after every six or seven words of a sentence. I would like to hear the whole sentence or question without trying to decide my answer before the question is asked of my response.
People will say this is a figure of speech when it is actually a form of a question and it is rampant in our society these days, especially in the media and from people who are supposed to be educated.
Our teachers should try to help our students speak proper English and have proper language skills for their future, which will aid them in obtaining a job. You know what I’m saying?
Kenny Shehane
Gulfport
