Thank you, Biloxi, for caring

We have never felt the overflow of love from a community like Biloxi. The kindness and consideration started with the speed of being removed from the bus accident March 7.
The response team arrived very quickly. Police, fire department, EMT, Keesler Air Force Base personnel — all were very kind helping us off the bus when we were in a state of shock. They worked hard to keep families together.
A concerned citizen drove his car beside the bus to help with the rescue early on.
Members of the clergy were there to offer comfort for all of us as well.
From the time the ambulances were met by the personnel at Merit Health Center, we felt loved and cared for. That is a great feeling when you are far from home. Love was shown to us by the administrator, assistant administrator, RNs, nurses, all the way to the nice gentleman delivering the paper each day.
More love and compassion was shown by the White House Hotel. And an Executive Taxi Service driver who took the time to give a hug when needed.
Thank you to all of the people we came in contact with us while we were in Biloxi. We will never forget you.
Charles and Mary Ellen Keathley
Smithville, Texas
Comments