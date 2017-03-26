Republicans should support Trump

For 12 years, the Republican Party lamented, “If we only controlled the Congress, look at all we could do.” The people gave them the Congress and what did they do? Nothing.
Next they lamented, “If we only had the House and the Senate, look at what we could do.” The people gave them both houses of Congress and what did they do? Nothing.
Next they said, “If we only had the Executive Office, look at what we could do.” The people voted and gave them the presidency and what did they say? “We wanted a politician, not a businessman.” Now, they do everything in their power to kill progress.
I find very little in the Democratic Party to admire, but one thing they do not do is eat their own. There has never been a scandal within the party that caused their members to abandon one another. You never heard a call for a special prosecutor to investigate one of their own. Bad behavior on their side is a resumé enhancement.
Donald Trump is the best thing that has happened to this country in decades but you would never know it by the response of the Republican Party. If this country fails, it will not be because of the presidency.
Stuart Beardslee
Moss Point
