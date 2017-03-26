Rich artists could help the arts

Everyone is up in arms about President Trump’s decision to cut the National Endowment for the Arts.
My suggestion is to tap the richest 25 celebrities/artists to put up their money to the benefit of society and pay it forward with a true endowment to the arts.
According to Business Insider, the 20 richest celebrities in the world range from a low of Gloria Estefan at $380 million to a high of Madonna at $910 million. According to Forbes 2016, even the less successful but louder opponents such as Whoopi Goldberg ($45 million), Jimmy Fallon ($25 million), Jimmy Kimmel ($35 million), Stephen Colbert ($25 million), Conan O’Brien ($75 million), Snoop Dogg ($143 million), Barbra Streisand ($370 million) and Tom Cruise ($480 million) could contribute millions to this worthy cause.
If you got some high-end artist like Oprah, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas at ($3.1 billion) each to contribute say $100 million, this is solved. Why can’t rich people who make their living in the arts make a true endowment to the arts?
Mark Jenner
Ocean Springs
