Protect land, wildlife from cruelty

I was extremely upset when the House of Representatives voted to pass House Joint Resolution 69. The decision to revoke standard U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service regulations on federal taxpayer land allows for cruel and controversial hunting methods including killing wolf and black bear mothers and their cubs at their den sites. These 76 million acres of federal land are home to our nation’s most iconic wildlife, which wildlife watchers flock to view in droves that outnumber hunters 5 to 1, and contribute five times more revenue from recreational activities than hunters.
As a constituent of U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker, I hope they find the courage to stand up to this defilement of our public lands and they’ll vote “no” on H.J. Res. 69, or the companion resolution, S.J. Res. 18, when the time comes.
Our National Wildlife Refuges should represent what their name implies — a refuge for wildlife. The majority of Alaskans do not support these egregious killing methods, and this land should remain protected from this cruelty.
We need to let Sens. Cochran and Wicker know their constituents want them to say NO to H.J. Res. 69/S.J. Res. 18. We can’t let the trophy hunting industry’s well-heeled lobbyists win this time. Too much is at stake.
Erica Hoban
Gulfport
