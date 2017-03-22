Divided over comments, health care

Congressman Steven Palazzo’s March 14 email opens with: “Obamacare was rammed through Congress in the middle of the night without the slightest clue of what was actually in the bill. While many braced themselves for the chaos and damage this bill was bound to unleash, we have remained dismayed at the devastation caused as countless ill-advised policies have continued to unfurl over the last six years.”
This kind of propaganda from a representative for all “constituents” is what continues to divide our country. Palazzo’s email is untrue at worst and utterly misleading at best. If Palazzo had the best interests of his entire constituency at heart, he and the GOP would focus on the important parts of the ACA (Obamacare) that need correcting.
If Trumpcare is rammed through, as is currently happening — two months and no hearings except for a 27-hour session — many Americans will eventually lose coverage. Contrast this hasty rollout with how the ACA was introduced: only after more than a year of hearings that were open to the public.
Ramifications of Trumpcare: Those with pre-existing conditions placed in high-risk pool, thus higher premiums; reinstatement of lifetime limits; and government-paid subsidies replaced with tax credits, meaning more cash out-of-pocket to pay for coverage, hoping to have a lower tax bill at year’s end.
Trumpcare will benefit only the wealthy with tax breaks and the insurance companies that will impose higher premiums.
Beware of what you wish for, specifically the poor and elderly.
Gerry Gilbert
Diamondhead
