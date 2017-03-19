Taylor, help us

After reading the Sun Herald and watching the network evening newscasts, I discovered I only thought I was suffering from Post-Election Stress Disorder the last three months.
I had no idea what suffering is until details began emerging this week from the Abomination Health Care Act being put forth by the Republican Party. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has already endorsed it. U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran and Rep. Steven Palazzo are gimmes.
Is there any chance Gene Taylor might come to our rescue? If he will try just once more, I promise I will knock on doors every day until the sun goes down, man phone banks, mail fliers, even make coffee, just anything to help his election, and I know a lot of people feel like I do. If Gene Taylor will not run again (and who could blame him?), could he endorse someone almost as great as he is?
Despair is the complete absence of hope, and I think our country is headed there unless something changes.
Nancy Robinson
Biloxi
