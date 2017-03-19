Put state flag to a vote in 2017

Regarding the article March 10 on page 6A on the Mississippi flag, (“Confederate flag spat could gum up state’s policy work,” by Emily Wagster Pettus of the Associated Press), it seems to me 2001 was a very long time ago. (Voters chose to keep the flag in a 2001 election.) I was not even a Mississippi resident at that time, though I have been since 2004.
Why not stop all of this arguing about the flag by putting it to a vote of the people once again, in 2017?
I know we in Mississippi do not move fast, including me, but really, in 16 years many things have changed — maybe even voters’ decisions.
Julie Nelson
Kiln
