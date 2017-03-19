Rail crossings need panic/stop buttons

Another train/car crash at the same intersection in Biloxi, on Main Street. This should have been flagged as a problematic crossing and corrected.
In this 21st century of technology, especially at these crossings that have electronic cross arms already, why not put panic/stop buttons on the poles that a driver/pedestrian could push to let any and all railroad entities and emergency personnel know there is a huge problem?
I am certain most cities that have subways and public transit have some sort of similar safety feature if someone falls on the tracks, or they are otherwise blocked.
This system has been implemented on many college campuses, for young women especially, to push panic buttons on light poles all over their campuses if they feel in jeopardy of being attacked, stalked or any other emergency.
Joe Cain
Gulfport
