Casinos are good for the Coast

As a lifelong Coast resident, I witnessed firsthand the arrival of casinos. Having six offices, from Pascagoula to Diamondhead, gives me a comprehensive perspective of how casinos have affected our economy.
The casinos not only create tax revenues for our state but offer employment to many residents; contribute heavily to the success of local charitable organizations; and offer new entertainment and dining to the community. Diamondhead is a great location for a casino because of its direct access to Interstate 10.
When we market and advertise properties on the south side of Diamondhead, we market them as bayfront properties. Because of our real estate disclosure laws in Mississippi, we also disclose to potential purchasers the possibility of a casino going into that area.
Having been in real estate for many years, my observation is good projects benefit our entire Coast.
Carlene Alfonso
Diamondhead
