Social workers help many people

This month, I am encouraged to remind the readers of the Sun Herald that March is National Professional Social Work Month.
As a social worker who serves clients on the Mississippi Coast, I would like to explain what social workers do daily and to highlight where you will encounter social workers. Many people believe social workers are found only in child protection services. You might be surprised to learn social workers are also in places such as hospitals, clinics and corporations. The populations we serve are many and include school children, human-trafficking victims, hospital and hospice patients, veterans, LGBTQ, incarcerated people, specialty clinics, homeless, people with addictions, the elderly and people in need of therapy.
We are everywhere. We pride ourselves on quietly assisting people of all faiths, creeds and ethnicities with the struggles life presents.
I am honored to be a social worker, and I am more honored to work alongside other social workers whose dedication to their work reminds me why I love this profession.
Elizabeth Zimmerman
Waveland
