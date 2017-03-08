Keep up the good work, Palazzo

Evidently the Democrats don’t believe in “Robert’s Rules of Order” when it comes to town hall meetings. Paid disruptors are showing up en masse to disrupt Republican representatives’ town halls. They even put out instructions on how to create chaos and shut down the meetings.
Our congressman, Steven Palazzo, is doing a fine job representing South Mississippi and has been having telephone town halls as of late. I believe Mr. Palazzo should have local town hall meetings that require proof of residence to attend to keep the professional disruptors from ruining the meeting.
I believe Mr. Palazzo is looking out for South Mississippi and I look forward to the next two years when Republicans will actually be able to get bills passed through Congress.
Keep up the good work, Mr. Palazzo.
John Wetzel
Long Beach
