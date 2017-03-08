If we don’t unite, we will fall

This is the United States of America, but we are not united.
We have liberals vs. conservatives, Democrats vs. Republicans, black Americans vs white Americans, gays vs. straights, immigrants vs. citizens and last but not least, we have the rich vs. the poor. That is a lot of division.
There is only one person who can bring all of these people together and that is God. I know a lot of people are going to stop reading, but please read just a little more. If I am wrong, what is the alternative?
God has remained the same throughout history. Shouldn’t we at least give him a chance? I beg you, talk to him yourself. Get in a church and be around his people. Give 10 percent of your money to God, and it doesn’t have to be to a church. Get God’s word and start reading it. If you simply teach your children the moral values in the Bible, we will see a difference.
If we all sit back and do nothing, we will be divided and fall.
Gene Smith
Biloxi
