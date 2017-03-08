Trump’s nationalism vs. globalism

The election of Donald Trump has again brought to a boil the long simmering conflict of globalism vs. nationalism. This conflict is about how the world, not just America, is to be governed.
This is not a Democrat vs. Republican issue, nor is it an issue of bigotry or prejudice. The issue is more basic: Those in power, Regardless of their affiliations, will continue to benefit from governing, and the rest of us, regardless of race, color, creed, gender or other attributes, will continue to plod along as we always have — as peasants being ruled. Nothing will change this.
The key point is the more centralized and powerful government is, the more government takes from the people.
So the key question is: Do you prefer to be ruled by elites from your own corner of the globe, or does it not matter to you whose tune you dance to as long as the crumbs from the table of your master keep coming? Globalists have succeeded in misleading many to believe there are more crumbs available when globalism rules. Not true.
Some of us peasants who believe people need incentive to do well and prefer not to be directly ruled by elites outside of our borders are in support of Trump’s nationalist agenda. We are not racists, nor misogynists, nor bigots of any kind. We simply support what seems to be the lesser of the evils. When unchecked globalism wins, big government wins and the people lose.
Don Holtzclaw
Gulfport
Comments