Palazzo should communicate

Congressman Steven Palazzo’s lack of communication with his constituents is a serious problem.
I have tried for two years to meet with him. I have called the local office and e-mailed and called the Washington office for “years.”
The only response is, “We will get back to you.”
Any congressman who will not meet with his people or engage in a public forum should not get re-elected.
We need new representation in Congress who will communicate with the people in the district.
Joe Leopold
Gulfport
