March 5, 2017 4:45 AM

Palazzo should communicate

Congressman Steven Palazzo’s lack of communication with his constituents is a serious problem.

I have tried for two years to meet with him. I have called the local office and e-mailed and called the Washington office for “years.”

The only response is, “We will get back to you.”

Any congressman who will not meet with his people or engage in a public forum should not get re-elected.

We need new representation in Congress who will communicate with the people in the district.

Joe Leopold

Gulfport

