Democracy is not quiet

Yes, Congressman Steven Palazzo is a Marine and a patriot, but those qualities do not guarantee a good representative. We elect representatives to represent our views and values. This is important to stop anarchy. Without this function of government, we would be no different from third-world countries.
So when our “elected representative” comes home for the break, this is his/her time to reconnect with their constituents, hear their voices and take those voices back to Washington. Lately, many representatives refused to meet their constituents because they feared these meetings could become loud and rowdy. This includes Palazzo.
Democracy is not and never intended to be a quiet function. In the next election, if you re-elect him, stop the hand-wringing, loud wailing and suffer the consequences of the election.
Ray Howze
Gulfport
