Mr. Pitts could learn a thing or two

Leonard Pitts calls it “his Education Department,” referring to the Department of Education under President Donald Trump and its misspelling of W.E.B. Du Bois.
I seriously doubt that a Trump appointee is responsible for the error, but I guess it’s possible. Mr. Pitts really wants to call all Trump voters stupid and comes very close to doing so in the Feb. 19 column, “The education gap between left, right.”
He lives in a leftist, liberal bubble along with his other liberal arts post-graduate college buddies with severe cases of self-worship. How dare we commoners rise up and put a highly successful businessman in as our president and not the Queen of Statism/Globalism.
Here is how we dare, Mr. Pitts. The working and thinking people in this country finally got fed up with our immigration laws being ignored, our health care being turned over to uncaring bureaucrats and our jobs and economy going into freefall in the wrong direction. And to top it all off, for the last eight years, we were told how great things were. Lies!
The Department of Education did not exist when I was in school, yet somehow I learned to read, write, do math and most importantly … think for myself. Go Trump!
Joe Boughton
Gautier
