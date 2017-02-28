Casino benefits will add prosperity

The benefits of having a well-run and diversified casino in Diamondhead will enhance the city’s amenities as well as add prosperity to Hancock County.
Jacobs Entertainment will create approximately 500 to 550 jobs, making it one of the largest employers in Hancock County.
When you have a well-run casino such as Jacobs Entertainment, not only will Hancock County benefit from the tax revenue, but its employees will typically spend a good portion of their income at supermarkets, restaurants, etc. I believe a good portion of these employees also will be housed in Diamondhead and Hancock County.
Since Diamondhead became a city, our residential real-estate taxes have significantly increased but we do not have any large commercial anchors to offset the increase of residential taxes. We need that balance like other neighboring communities. D’Iberville is a good example of a city that has grown significantly and is now getting casinos for some of the obvious reasons stated above.
I believe we have a legal site and are entitled to all the same benefits as our neighboring counties. I do realize politics does have a play in all of this due to the fact the casino will be closest to Interstate 10, which will give it great visibility to attract locals and visitors from other states as well.
When we look at Diamondhead as a community, we truly have so much to offer. It just makes perfect sense to complement our amenities and make Diamondhead a destination resort.
Jeff Jassby
Diamondhead
