Keep faith, pride in churches

I made a comment to my former pastor that the black church is ineffective. For that, I apologize. What I should have said is that there are a few things that make the church effective in the community.
First, we should not betray our faith.
Second, we should be proud of our churches and proud to call their members “family.” We should not do anything to dishonor our church leaders.
Third, we should not participate in entertainment that would influence people to do wrong.
Courtize Hicks
Gulfport
