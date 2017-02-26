Letters to the Editor

February 26, 2017 4:45 AM

A little respect is in order

The mainstream media — yes, even the Sun Herald — has dubbed the Trump administration as an enemy, but in reality, this is exactly what was promised.

Now you will see that not only the bleeding hearts get even more intense, but you will believe what you are told by the media.

Remember, we live in a democracy and President Donald Trump is the leader of the free world. He was elected, not appointed. We the people support the president 100 percent.

What if you give it six months? Have just a little respect.

Malcolm McBee

Gulfport

