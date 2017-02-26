Let’s keep our schools strong

I am pleased to write a letter in praise of our senators and representatives for listening to the people of Mississippi and opposing five House bills concerning education, all of which died before the deadline for passage of the bills on Feb. 9 without a vote being taken.
To me, one of the most important bills that died was HB293, which would have shortened our school year to 170 days instead of the now 180 days. The problem, of course, with this bill was that it would lower academic achievement.
With an educational system struggling to stay off the bottom, it is beyond me why a bill that would lessen academic achievement would ever be considered. Of course, the hidden agenda here was to save money.
Other bills that died were HB 1294/SB2607, MAEP “dummy” bills (danger: gut public school funding law); HB580, virtual schools “dummy” bill (danger: allow virtual charter schools); HB267/SB2036, change method of school board selection bill (danger: privatizers take over school boards); and HB 1036, vouchers for private school tuition (danger: send public money to private schools).
We must continue to make phone calls, send emails and let our legislators know they were elected by us to work for us. Your calls make a difference for the children of Mississippi. Let’s keep our public schools strong in Mississippi.
Not sure who to call, write or email? Visit The Parents Campaign website at msparentscampaign.org, where your legislators’ contact information is available.
Liz Serpa
Biloxi
Comments