Deniers will leave a mess for our children

Now that the climate change deniers are in control of all three branches of the government, it’s time to say a thing that the deniers have been saying for years: Control doesn’t make correct.
They’ve complained and argued over and over that liberal control doesn’t make liberals correct. Well, now the shoe is on the other foot. The deniers are as dead wrong about the science while they are in office as they were when they were out of office.
Sun Herald political editor Paul Hampton deftly pointed out in his column Feb. 12 that the science is supported by almost all scientists, yet the Republicans in the House — Steven Palazzo included — have proposed a bill to close the EPA. As if states like Mississippi are going to take responsibility for the pollution that our denier electorate seems to think they have a right to spew. As if the pollution they love to spew shows a passport at the state and national borders.
The denier Republicans, with their shiny new president, “intend real harm” to the environment. They don’t like science. They don’t like the correctness of stewarding the environment. They want to take a wrecking ball to the garden we live in. They are wrong. The mess they make will have to be cleaned up by people they don’t seem to care about — our own educated children. The ones who know better.
John Kunellis
Diamondhead
Comments