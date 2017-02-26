With casino, Diamondhead would benefit

A recent national television broadcast itemized the can-do attitude of Joe Max Higgins of Starkville.
He worked hard to put the Golden Triangle of Columbus, West Point and Starkville on the map by negotiating the way for businesses to come to Mississippi. He put the state on the map and attracted several big companies to come to the area and provide thousands of jobs. His actions increased not only revenue for his area, he increased the state tax revenue and the image of Mississippi.
Jacobs Entertainment can do much of the same for Hancock County. It would make Hancock County stand out along with Harrison County as a top site to visit. The increase in revenue would not only be beneficial to our area but as with Mr. Higgins and the Golden Triangle, it would help Mississippi, a state that is listed as one of the poorest in the nation. It would be the only casino on Interstate 10 between the Texas state line and the Alabama state line.
As a Diamondhead property owner for 43 years, a resident for the last 13 years and a former Property Owners Association member, I voted along with the majority of the board members to grant access to the Diamondhead amenities that include two highly rated golf courses, state-of-the-art tennis courts and a club that excels at member service. This is a win-win situation for both Jacobs Entertainment and the citizens of Diamondhead.
I strongly urge the approval of the site approval request of Jacobs Entertainment.
Jerry L. Peppenger
Diamondhead
