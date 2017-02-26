Big boon for Diamondhead

As a 25-year resident of Diamondhead, I would like to go on record in support of Jacobs Entertainment’s Diamondhead Casino and Hotel.
There is not a better location for a casino resort on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The site is adjacent to Interstate 10 where tens of thousands of cars pass each day. With all Diamondhead has to offer — golf courses, a marina, an airport and many other amenities — the casino addition would give cause for our visitors to stop and see what Diamondhead is all about.
Casinos have been very good for the economy in other areas of the Coast. Now is the time for Diamondhead to secure the economic engine that would drive our economy into the future.
In 2012, under the city’s zoning ordinance adopted by the mayor and City Council, the proposed casino site was rezoned for gaming after extensive analysis and public hearings. The Diamondhead community and city leaders determined the site was both suitable and desirable and was eligible for use for gaming purposes.
On three different occasions over the last few years, more than 70 percent of Diamondhead residents voiced their approval of the proposed casino resort. Now is the time to support this project and welcome a big boom for Diamondhead and Hancock County as a whole.
Bill Powers
Diamondhead
