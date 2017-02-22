License plates should be uniform

For several years, I have been saying that we need to forget about a new design for license plates every five years. Look at the costs as well as old plates going to the landfill.
Legislators appease groups or organizations by putting their emblem or logo on plates in hopes of getting enough votes to be re-elected and continue inane activities.
Every week I see the lighthouse design plates on vehicles. Those expired a few years ago. If I see them, why doesn’t law enforcement see them?
I am also in favor of phasing out the specialty plates. If you want to brag about your college or occupation or which wildlife you protect, do it on the front bumper or in the rear window.
Ask any dispatcher in law enforcement the extra steps they have to use to identify a vehicle that does not have a standard issue tag, and when only part of the tag info is supplied. When someone witnesses a kidnapping or robbery or hit-and-run, not only does the person have to get the alpha numeric information on a plate but also which college or sports team or NASCAR driver, etc., in order for the vehicle to be identified.
A license plate is for identification purposes and not decoration. It just makes good sense to keep license plates in the form that was originally intended.
Jim Towler
Carriere
