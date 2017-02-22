Diamondhead Casino and Hotel would be good for city

Post-Katrina recovery of the area of Diamondhead south of Interstate 10 has languished with only 20 percent of pre-Katrina redevelopment, while the area of the city north of I-10 is experiencing a growth boom.
Approval by the Mississippi Gaming Commission of the Jacobs Entertainment Diamondhead Casino and Hotel will bring the city and Hancock County much needed revenue and stimulate supporting businesses creating much needed jobs for our citizens. As our city has limited employment opportunities, this project will fill that void.
I support this project and respectfully request the Mississippi Gaming Commission give most favorable consideration to the site approval request for the Diamondhead Casino and Hotel project.
Chuck Ingraham
former mayor of Diamondhead
Comments