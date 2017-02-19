Keep your eyes on Sens. Wicker, Cochran

I am addressing these remarks to all Mississippi retirees, both Democrat and Republican. You must be extra vigilant as to what our senators, Roger Wicker and Thad Cochran, are doing.
Thus far, they have both voted along straight party lines. Keep in mind that many of the appointees they have voted to confirm have ideas and policies that will directly and adversely affect your lives. To site one example, Tom Price, confirmed by both Wicker and Cochran, has made it well-known that he wants to create a voucher system for Medicare, a plan enthusiastically endorsed by Paul Ryan as part of his long-term Libertarian dream to destroy government programs. In essence, it means 20 million seniors will pay more money for less effective health care.
On Thursday, Mick Mulvaney was confirmed as budget director. He has announced his determination to end or privatize Social Security and Medicare, contradicting President Trump’s promises not to touch either program. Coincidentally, the Prize for Economics in Memory of Alfred Nobel has just been awarded to a study of privatization, which concludes that privatization of successful government programs is always disastrous.
We must not be run over by professional politicians. Watch how Wicker and Cochran vote, and if, as I believe, they vote straight party lines, vow that you will remember those votes the next time these senators come up for re-election.
Remember, we are a significant voting block.
Stephen Kutos
Pass Christian
