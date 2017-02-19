Phone service, unplugged

I have been a land-line person for more than 40 years.
My husband and I always found it to be very reliable, especially after Hurricane Katrina. When the cell towers failed, the land line was our only way to communicate with the outside world.
About six months ago, our AT&T technician came to check our land line as our modem was acting up. The problem appeared to be our old and obsolete copper connection from the hub to our home. The technician fixed it as best he could.
The next time the technician came out, we were told they were upgrading everything to fiber optic cable. We lost our land line. We now have an internet phone hanging on the wall.
People our age are being forced to accept the newer and improved phone system. We do not see it as an improvement.
For the most part, the land lines were given up for cellphones. The younger people call this progress. I think not.
Cellphones have their place in this world, but when your whole life is on one device, there is something very wrong. A land line has never caused a wreck. A land line has not made you sit for hours and shut out the real world. A land line was always reliable.
I know the land line is gone forever, but it doesn’t mean that we all have to agree with it. But is this progress or more trouble that should really be investigated?
Nicki Henderson
Biloxi
