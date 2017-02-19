Follow the money

It is with grave concern that I read that Steven Palazzo is one of four Republican representatives in Congress who want to turn over the responsibility of the EPA to their states. All four representatives are from the South.
It took no time to discover that Ingalls Shipyard was one of Palazzo’s largest financial contributors last year. It was also extremely easy to find out that Ingalls Shipyard has had EPA injunctions placed against the company for the last three years.
We continue to need federal oversight of this important issue. There is too much to lose if we allow our state politicians to oversee this important issue.
Julie Nelson
Kiln
